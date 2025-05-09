Nagaland: Two-day meeting under the aegis of FNR

KOHIMA, May 8: Facilitated by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), the ‘Naga political groups’ and ‘tribal hohos’ held a two-day meeting in Pruzie (Shisha Hoho) in Kohima to continue the process of moving ahead basing on the earlier resolution of the “historical and political rights of the Nagas.”

The two-day meeting reaffirmed that no ‘Naga political groups’ or civil organizations are excluded. “We stand for an inclusive approach, and as signatories, we urge all ‘Naga political groups’ and civil organizations to join hands in moving forward,” a statement from the participants said.

The meeting also took cognizance and appreciated the contributions of all Naga individuals and groups working for the cause of Naga rights. However, it emphasized that those who remain indifferent to this collective and inclusive call will only be excluding themselves. Furthermore, the conclave at Pruzie, Kohima, took additional resolves that include that, “through the respective tribal Hohos, every tribal church council/association will be requested to observe Sunday, May 18, 2025, as a day of prayer—for the people of Naga areas in general and specifically for divine intervention in the impending Naga political issue.

They also resolved that the gathering empathically affirmed that all Nagas must, without delay, converge on the essential unity of the Naga political rights, while in differences, help build bridges of understanding with grace and empathy.

The participants also resolved that, “With the authority and mandate of the ‘Naga tribal hohos’, the gathering further declared that all ‘Naga political groups’ must come under the ‘Machan’ of common belonging where no single group identity imposes hegemonic rule. “In our ‘correctness’ let us not fence ourselves out. Nagas coming together is an instrument of liberation, that is, Nagas without delay must realize that coming together alone can free us”, they added. (NNN)