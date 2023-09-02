Nagaland’s first medical college welcomes first batch of 100 students

KOHIMA, Sept 1: The Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences

and Research (NIMSR), the state’s first medical college, became

functional on Friday with the induction of the first batch of 100

students.

Speaking at the induction ceremony at its campus in Kohima’s

Phriebagie, chief secretary J Alam said that this not only marks

the beginning of an academic session but more importantly it is

the realisation of a long-cherished dream of the state to have a

medical college.

“It is a memorable moment for the whole state as we finally

have a medical college of our own. This is the start of a

transformative journey, and will shape the future of healthcare

in the state,” he said.

The medical college is the result of the collective aspiration of

everyone, he added.

Alam asked the 45-member faculty of the institute to

contribute to building an institution of excellence.

He also asked the students to work diligently, stressing their

future role in impacting countless lives and reducing healthcare

disparities.

Alam said the government will provide all kinds of support in

developing the institute to be among the best in the country.

NIMSR dean-cum-director Dr Soumya Chakraborty said the first

batch has 100 MBBS students — 85 from Nagaland and 15 from

other parts of the country.

- Advertisement -

Welcoming the students, principal director of health and family

welfare Ritu Thurr said that success is not something that one

sees by accidents but it takes lots of preparation, self-discipline

and sacrifice.

“There is no substitute for hard work. The harder you work, the

luckier you get,” she said. (PTI)