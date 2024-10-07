Trailblazer in Blue: Nagaland’s Pritpal Kaur Shines as India’s Only Top Cop Under 40

HT Digital

Monday, October 7: In a remarkable achievement for India, Pritpal Kaur, a dynamic IPS officer currently serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Nagaland’s Phek district, has made history by being the only Indian selected in the prestigious global list of top police officers under the age of 40. This accolade comes as part of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) award for 2024, based in the United States. Kaur’s selection stands as a testament to her exemplary dedication and innovative approaches to law enforcement and community engagement.

Kaur, who is originally from Haryana, is a member of the 2016 batch of the Indian Police Service. Her selection for this prestigious award reflects not only her professional accomplishments but also her unwavering commitment to the welfare of local communities in Nagaland. She has previously held the position of SP in the districts of Noklak and Longleng before her current role in Phek.

Her contributions to the community have been multifaceted, focusing primarily on empowering local populations through a variety of initiatives. Among her significant efforts is a robust campaign against substance abuse, which has seen her working closely with community members to raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction. Kaur believes in the power of education as a key tool in combating social issues, and she has dedicated herself to improving educational outcomes for youth in the region. Her initiatives have fostered an environment where young people can envision a future without the lure of drugs or violence, opting instead for constructive means of livelihood.

One of the hallmarks of Kaur’s leadership is her commitment to promoting skill development among the local population. She has been instrumental in encouraging individuals to engage in skill-based work, including the production of electric bicycles, electric dryers, and other affordable machinery designed for both commercial and domestic purposes. This focus on practical skills not only helps individuals earn a living but also fosters self-reliance within the community. By promoting vocational training, Kaur aims to redirect the youth towards positive endeavors, steering them away from crime and other negative influences.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Kaur has also leveraged her background as a dentist to provide healthcare services to her community. She treats patients with dental issues, raising awareness about dental hygiene while simultaneously tackling issues like drug abuse and school dropouts. Her multifaceted approach to community service ensures that she remains accessible and relatable to those she serves, reinforcing the bond between law enforcement and local communities.

Kaur’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, and she has received numerous accolades for her work. She was awarded the International Inspiration Women Award in 2023, the Women Power India Award in 2023, and the Skoch Gold Award in 2023, among others. These honors highlight her role as a trailblazer not only in law enforcement but also in social advocacy. She was also recognized with the Global Women Leader Award in 2024 and the DGP Disc Award, cementing her status as a prominent figure in contemporary policing.

On October 22, 2024, Kaur will travel to Boston, Massachusetts, to accept her award at the IACP conference. This recognition serves as a proud moment not just for her but for the entire nation, showcasing the contributions of Indian officers to global law enforcement standards. Kaur’s journey from a dentist to a respected IPS officer exemplifies the importance of versatile skills and a commitment to social change.

As she prepares to embark on this new journey, Pritpal Kaur hopes to continue inspiring others within her community and beyond. Her story resonates with many, demonstrating that dedicated public service can bring about significant changes in society. The recognition she has received underscores the importance of proactive, community-oriented policing in building safer and more resilient communities.

Through her innovative initiatives and unwavering dedication, Kaur sets a powerful example for young police officers across India and the globe, proving that leadership in law enforcement can extend far beyond traditional roles, encompassing a broader commitment to the welfare of society. As she accepts this prestigious award, Pritpal Kaur will undoubtedly continue to advocate for positive change, serving as an inspiration for future generations of law enforcement officials.