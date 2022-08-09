National Handloom Day Observed In North Garo Hills

HT Correspondent

Resubelpara, Aug 8: Honouring the contribution of the handloom weavers in uplifting the socio economy of the country, the 8th edition of the National Handloom Day was observed in North Garo Hills at Jonglapara Community Hall in Resubelpara on Monday.

The National Handloom Day is being celebrated all across the country to boost the growth of the handloom industry thereby empowering handloom weavers for self-sustainability and promoting indigenous handlooms.

Speaking as the chief guest during the programme, Tadingchi N Sangma, EAC extolled the handloom weavers for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. While informing that the government is initiating various schemes and training for the welfare of the weavers, she urged them to avail the benefits of the schemes and explore their potential in the field of handloom sector.

Recognising women’s contribution to the country’s economy, Sangma said many government schemes have been introduced to empower women since many beneficiaries of the schemes are mostly women and the handloom sector is one industry where the weavers or artisans are generally female.

Stressing upon the theme “My handloom my pride”, Sangma pressed the gathering particularly the women’s group to impart the skills of weaving to the young generation in order to enable them to keep alive the culture of indigenous handlooms.

Sanre G Momin, district sericulture officer gave a motivational speech where she motivated weavers to be entrepreneurs and self-reliant and added weavers should have vision to expand their skills further into business mode. She also informed that training to beneficiaries on eri spinning, eri giccha and natural dye had been held earlier.

Others who spoke during the programme were R ch Rabha, principal, Meghalaya Handloom Training Institute, Mendipathar and C R Marak, district handloom officer, Resubelpara.

As part of the programme, prominent handloom practitioners of the district were felicitated with cash and citation and flags were also distributed under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.