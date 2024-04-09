NDPP president tenders apology for his comment on Frontier Nagaland Territory

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 8: A day after the Konyak civil society organisations, led by the Konyak Union, issued him a summon notice, ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) president N Chingwang Konyak on Monday tendered his apologies for his “indiscretion” in commenting on the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO)-Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) issue at an election rally at Wokha on April 5. He said the comment was not related to his election campaign or rally.

Speaking at the rally, Konyak said the ENPO’s decision to abstain from participating in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections would be their “own loss”. The ENPO resolved not to participate in the elections for failure of the government of India to fulfill its offer to create Frontier Nagaland Territory before announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

On March 30, the union issued a directive to all its citizens not to engage in comments/remarks on the ENPO-Frontier Nagaland Territory matter.

The Konyak Union on Saturday night issued a summon notice to the NDPP chief to appear at its office at Mon headquarters within 48 hours of receiving the notice to address the alleged violations and explain his actions.

Humbly acknowledging and accepting the responsibility for his actions which have contravened the March 30 resolution of the Konyak Union, the NDPP president gave an apology undertaking to the union.

“I understand the gravity of the mistake and assure that such actions will not recur in the future,” Konyak said in his undertaking.

In accordance with the March 30 resolution and to uphold the integrity of the Konyak Union, he pledged not to engage/comment on ENPO-Frontier Nagaland Territory issue in any further canvassing or election campaign activities in his individual capacity or in the capacity of the NDPP president.

He further assured to continue to contribute his best and work for the uplift and progress of the eastern Nagaland people and the Konyaks.