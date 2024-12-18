13 C
ENPO ‘temporarily’ accepts Centre’s offer for FNT

Next round of tripartite meeting by the second week of January 2025

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 17: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) declared that it had temporarily decided to accept the offer of the government of India for Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), a unique arrangement with executive, legislative and financial autonomy, for six eastern districts of Nagaland.

The decision was taken at a tripartite meeting among the ENPO, Centre and Nagaland government held in New Delhi on December 13.

The meeting was convened as per the discussion held between the ENPO and ministry of home affairs committee in Guwahati on August 13 and on the direction of Union home minister Amit Shah.

At the tripartite meeting, the government of India was led by Union home secretary Govin Mohan, Nagaland government by chief secretary J Alam and ENPO by its president Chingmak Chang.

According to a release issued by ENPO president Chang and general secretary M Honang Konyak and received on Tuesday, the ENPO delegation made its unwavering stand during the meeting very clear that the demand of the people of eastern Nagaland is for a separate state of “Frontier Nagaland”.

However, the release said, the ENPO having considered the difficulties of the government of India at the present juncture had decided to temporarily accept its offer for FNT.

It was also decided at the meeting to hold the next round of tripartite meeting by the second week of January 2025 to deliberate on some unresolved issues.

With the ongoing negotiation on FNT at an advanced stage, the ENPO said it is optimistic that the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not fail in fulfilling the proposed offer for FNT in the interest of the people of eastern Nagaland.

The ENPO further expressed its confidence that Union home minister Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio would honour the statement made in Mon town on February 20, 2023, and in Tuensang town on February 21, 2023, that once the NDPP-BJP government comes to power in Nagaland, the ENPO issues will be resolved with full cooperation from the state government.

It also thanked the state government for submitting its comments as sought by the Centre on the highlights of the draft memorandum of settlement on FNT, paving the way for the tripartite meeting in New Delhi on December 13.

The ENPO further expressed its appreciation to the MHA committee led by AK Mishra for its utmost sincerity and commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of eastern Nagaland without further delay.

