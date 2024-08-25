27 C
NDRF conducts extensive flood rescue operation in Tripura

1479 people evacuated

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA: Aug 24. In response to the floods caused by incessant rains in Tripura, the 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been conducting comprehensive flood rescue operation in the state since August 20 and evacuated 1479 people.

As per NDRF the operation aims to provide immediate assistance and relief to the affected communities.

11 Teams of highly trained rescue personnel, equipped with state-of-the-art boats, deep diving sets, and life-saving equipment, have been deployed to the worst-affected areas. As of August 23, a total of 1479 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas.

NDRF teams are also assisting district administrations in distributing relief material to the affected population, ensuring that essential supplies reach those in need.

“NDRF is always ready to assist people in need, regardless of adverse conditions. We are committed to providing aid and support to those affected by the floods in Tripura,” said HPS Kandari, Commandant 1st Battalion NDRF, who is stationed in Tripura and supervising the flood rescue operation.

