Necessary steps to be taken for NRC implementation in Manipur

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, July 3: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has said that necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented in the state.

Uikey told a delegation of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and United Naga Council (UNC) on Tuesday that the matter has been discussed with President Droupadi Murmu, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and home minister Amit Shah, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

“Governor assured the representatives that necessary steps will be taken to ensure the NRC be implemented in the state and it is just a matter of time. Governor said the matter has been discussed with the President of India, Union finance minister and home minister and the Center is aware about the situation in the state,” it said.

“She also assured the delegation that all necessary action will be taken up in best interest of the people of Manipur,” it added.

The delegation, led by COCOMI coordinator Thokchom Somorendro and UNC president NG Lorho, submitted a memorandum to the governor, advocating for the expedited implementation of the NRC with 1951 as the base year in the state, the statement said.

The delegation urged the governor that NRC should be implemented at the earliest so that a “scientific method of identification” may be applied to detect illegal immigrants and ensure that no further infiltration occurs in the state henceforth, it said.

“Random village recognition without verification must be stopped. They further mentioned that the abnormal increase of villages in specific districts should be examined and corrective measures must be taken up,” the statement said. (PTI)

