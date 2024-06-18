NEET seminar at Prism Academia concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: Prism Academia in Ghari Makha Leikai, Imphal West, Manipur, recently hosted a highly informative and engaging two-day seminar on NEET Counselling. It has been organised by the Atinga Moirangcha Educational and Research Foundation (AMERF) in collaboration with CENTV, the event commenced on June 16, 2024, and was marked by insightful discussions and expert guidance.

The seminar opened with a heartfelt welcome address by Maibam Maikel, Public Relations Officer of AMERF, who extended his gratitude to all delegates and participants for their enthusiastic participation. Dr. Th. Gyatri, Deputy Director (Training) at the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Manipur, delivered a comprehensive overview of the NEET examination process, underscoring the critical importance of diligent preparation and strategic planning. Mr. Suraj Aggarwal, Chairman of Surendera Dental College and Research Institute, Rajasthan, emphasised his institution’s unwavering commitment to excellence in dental education and the comprehensive consultation services they offer. His presentation highlighted the pivotal role of quality education in shaping successful careers in the medical field.

AMERF Education Counsellor, Joychand Moirangthem, provided an in-depth analysis of the NEET examination. He offered valuable advice on the post-selection process and explored alternative options for students aspiring to study MBBS abroad, ensuring that all participants left with a clear understanding of their potential pathways.Adding an international perspective, Polash Singha, Vice President of the Manipuri Cultural Academy in Bangladesh, spoke about the similarities in teaching and treatment methods between India and Bangladesh. His address highlighted the strong cultural and educational ties that bind the two nations, fostering a spirit of collaboration and mutual growth.

The seminar also featured Dr. S. Manikanta, Retired Additional Director of the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Manipur, who captivated the audience with inspiring anecdotes from his extensive career. His wealth of experience and profound insights provided a motivating conclusion to the event, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Atom Sunil Singh, Secretary of AMERF. Dr. Singh shared his experiences as a NEET Examination Observer and expressed heartfelt appreciation for the invaluable contributions of all speakers and participants. His words of gratitude and encouragement underscored the collective effort that made the seminar a resounding success.

Overall, the seminar was a resounding success, offering participants valuable knowledge, practical guidance, and a renewed sense of purpose as they prepare for their NEET examinations and future careers in the medical field.