NEHU VC calls for peace, proposes ‘Reconciliation Committee’

SHILLONG, April 12: Vice Chancellor of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on Saturday appealed to all stakeholders of the university for peace, order and academic progress even as he assured to constitute a “Truth and Reconciliation Committee” to objectively review the grievances and recommend a roadmap for institutional healing.

In a statement, Prof Shukla said, “Let this press release serve as both a testimony and a sincere appeal to all stakeholders of NEHU: To the students: Your concerns are important. Your voice matters. However, protests must remain peaceful, constructive, and democratic. Do not let external influences hijack your agency or misguide your cause. To the teachers and staff: Let us rise above factionalism and reaffirm our academic mission. Let us not allow partisan politics to cloud our professional judgment. The future of our students must be our top priority.”

He also urged the student unions and community leaders: “Engage in meaningful dialogue. Avoid rhetoric and threats. You hold immense influence and responsibility. Use it wisely.”

“To the judiciary and law enforcement agencies: We seek your support in ensuring the rule of law is upheld within the university premises. Every unlawful act, no matter how politically framed, must be dealt with according to the Constitution,” Prof Shukla said adding, “To the Government of India and the Ministry of Education: I extend my full cooperation and openness to reform, inquiry, and institutional improvement. NEHU stands for transparency and accountability.”

Calling for institutional renewal, the VC said, “It is time to introspect. The events of the past few months reflect a crisis of institutional trust. They also reveal the urgent need to depoliticize academic spaces and reaffirm the values of scholarly inquiry, freedom of thought, and justice.”

Stating that he is committed to initiating long-term institutional reforms, Prof Shukla said, “These include: Strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms; Ensuring fair and transparent appointment processes; Enhancing security and digital infrastructure; Implementing academic audits and peer reviews; Fostering intercultural dialogue and inclusive practices; Creating neutral platforms for student-teacher engagement.”

“I propose the formation of a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Committee’ comprising retired jurists, educationists, and community elders to objectively review the grievances and recommend a roadmap for institutional healing,” he said while assuring to call for a Special Session of the Academic Council and Executive Council, to be held jointly with student representatives, to initiate a new era of shared governance and collaborative policy-making.

“I chose to serve NEHU not for recognition or reward, but to contribute meaningfully to higher education in Northeast India. My career has been defined by teaching, mentoring, and institution-building. These recent events, while personally distressing, have strengthened my belief in the power of truth, the resilience of the academic community, and the transformative potential of education. I remain undeterred in my duties and dedicated to the students and faculty of NEHU. My office remains open for dialogue, consultation, and resolution. Let us rebuild NEHU not with slogans or vendetta, but with sincerity, service, and scholarship,” Prof Shukla stated further.

Reminding that the North-Eastern Hill University belongs to the people of Northeast India, the VC said it was founded to empower marginalized communities, nurture critical thinking, and foster national integration adding the present crisis, though painful, must become an opportunity for transformation.

“Let us reclaim the spirit of NEHU—not with hostility or fear, but with dialogue, discipline, and determination. I appeal to every student, teacher, staff member, parent, and citizen of Meghalaya: let us unite in the interest of peace, progress, and academic excellence. I thank all those who continue to believe in the values of truth, equity, and scholarship. With your support, NEHU will rise again,” he concluded.