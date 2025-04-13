27.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 13, 2025
type here...

NEHU VC calls for peace, proposes ‘Reconciliation Committee’

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, April 12: Vice Chancellor of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on Saturday appealed to all stakeholders of the university for peace, order and academic progress even as he assured to constitute a “Truth and Reconciliation Committee” to objectively review the grievances and recommend a roadmap for institutional healing.

In a statement, Prof Shukla said, “Let this press release serve as both a testimony and a sincere appeal to all stakeholders of NEHU: To the students: Your concerns are important. Your voice matters. However, protests must remain peaceful, constructive, and democratic. Do not let external influences hijack your agency or misguide your cause. To the teachers and staff: Let us rise above factionalism and reaffirm our academic mission. Let us not allow partisan politics to cloud our professional judgment. The future of our students must be our top priority.”

- Advertisement -

He also urged the student unions and community leaders: “Engage in meaningful dialogue. Avoid rhetoric and threats. You hold immense influence and responsibility. Use it wisely.”

Related Posts:

“To the judiciary and law enforcement agencies: We seek your support in ensuring the rule of law is upheld within the university premises. Every unlawful act, no matter how politically framed, must be dealt with according to the Constitution,” Prof Shukla said adding, “To the Government of India and the Ministry of Education: I extend my full cooperation and openness to reform, inquiry, and institutional improvement. NEHU stands for transparency and accountability.”

Calling for institutional renewal, the VC said, “It is time to introspect. The events of the past few months reflect a crisis of institutional trust. They also reveal the urgent need to depoliticize academic spaces and reaffirm the values of scholarly inquiry, freedom of thought, and justice.”

Stating that he is committed to initiating long-term institutional reforms, Prof Shukla said, “These include: Strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms; Ensuring fair and transparent appointment processes; Enhancing security and digital infrastructure; Implementing academic audits and peer reviews; Fostering intercultural dialogue and inclusive practices; Creating neutral platforms for student-teacher engagement.”

- Advertisement -

“I propose the formation of a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Committee’ comprising retired jurists, educationists, and community elders to objectively review the grievances and recommend a roadmap for institutional healing,” he said while assuring to call for a Special Session of the Academic Council and Executive Council, to be held jointly with student representatives, to initiate a new era of shared governance and collaborative policy-making.

“I chose to serve NEHU not for recognition or reward, but to contribute meaningfully to higher education in Northeast India. My career has been defined by teaching, mentoring, and institution-building. These recent events, while personally distressing, have strengthened my belief in the power of truth, the resilience of the academic community, and the transformative potential of education. I remain undeterred in my duties and dedicated to the students and faculty of NEHU. My office remains open for dialogue, consultation, and resolution. Let us rebuild NEHU not with slogans or vendetta, but with sincerity, service, and scholarship,” Prof Shukla stated further.

Reminding that the North-Eastern Hill University belongs to the people of Northeast India, the VC said it was founded to empower marginalized communities, nurture critical thinking, and foster national integration adding the present crisis, though painful, must become an opportunity for transformation.

“Let us reclaim the spirit of NEHU—not with hostility or fear, but with dialogue, discipline, and determination. I appeal to every student, teacher, staff member, parent, and citizen of Meghalaya: let us unite in the interest of peace, progress, and academic excellence. I thank all those who continue to believe in the values of truth, equity, and scholarship. With your support, NEHU will rise again,” he concluded.

10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May 7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam 10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection 10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April