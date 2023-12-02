28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
type here...

Neiphiu Rio inaugurates Unity Gate near Dimapur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, Dec 1: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio unveiled the newly constructed Unity
Gate at Chumoukedima near Dimapur. The NPWD National Highways executed the project
under chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s supervision.
Expressing optimism, Rio stated that the Unity Gate’s construction aims to inspire unity
among the Nagas, fostering peace and preserving new activities with enthusiasm. He
extended gratitude to the contractors, consultants, the NPWD department, government
agencies, local bodies, and NHIDCL for their generous contributions.

Emphasising the significance of the Unity Gate, Rio urged everyone to take responsibility for
its upkeep, highlighting that it belongs not only to the people of Nagaland but also to those
from other states or countries.
Rio envisioned the gate as a symbol of unity, a source of belonging, and a beacon of
goodwill for the Naga community. Constructed on a cliff, the gate incorporates traditional
Naga designs and motifs, featuring a welcoming note, “Welcome to Hills of Nagaland,”
aligned with the government’s logo and theme.
Detailing his vision for the area surrounding the Unity Gate, Rio outlined plans for lighter
constructions including a food court, cafe, toilet blocks, and a high mass light to enhance the
ambiance day and night. He expressed his intent to address land ownership issues through
fair compensation, utilizing the rest of the space for public utility. This innovative
development vision aims to generate employment for young entrepreneurs, promoting the
sale of local produce, ethnic food, and coffee.
Rio encouraged everyone to embrace a fresh perspective and contribute towards realizing
this vision, anticipating that the Unity Gate will foster unity, a sense of belonging, and a spirit
of oneness among the Naga family. He concluded by expressing his aspirations for the state
to experience peace, development, unity, harmony, and progress, becoming a vibrant
society. (NNN)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Alleged irregularities in Manipur Social Welfare Department’s tender process demand investigation

The Hills Times - 0