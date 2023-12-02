Neiphiu Rio inaugurates Unity Gate near Dimapur

DIMAPUR, Dec 1: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio unveiled the newly constructed Unity

Gate at Chumoukedima near Dimapur. The NPWD National Highways executed the project

under chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s supervision.

Expressing optimism, Rio stated that the Unity Gate’s construction aims to inspire unity

among the Nagas, fostering peace and preserving new activities with enthusiasm. He

extended gratitude to the contractors, consultants, the NPWD department, government

agencies, local bodies, and NHIDCL for their generous contributions.

Emphasising the significance of the Unity Gate, Rio urged everyone to take responsibility for

its upkeep, highlighting that it belongs not only to the people of Nagaland but also to those

from other states or countries.

Rio envisioned the gate as a symbol of unity, a source of belonging, and a beacon of

goodwill for the Naga community. Constructed on a cliff, the gate incorporates traditional

Naga designs and motifs, featuring a welcoming note, “Welcome to Hills of Nagaland,”

aligned with the government’s logo and theme.

Detailing his vision for the area surrounding the Unity Gate, Rio outlined plans for lighter

constructions including a food court, cafe, toilet blocks, and a high mass light to enhance the

ambiance day and night. He expressed his intent to address land ownership issues through

fair compensation, utilizing the rest of the space for public utility. This innovative

development vision aims to generate employment for young entrepreneurs, promoting the

sale of local produce, ethnic food, and coffee.

Rio encouraged everyone to embrace a fresh perspective and contribute towards realizing

this vision, anticipating that the Unity Gate will foster unity, a sense of belonging, and a spirit

of oneness among the Naga family. He concluded by expressing his aspirations for the state

to experience peace, development, unity, harmony, and progress, becoming a vibrant

society. (NNN)