New Nagaland Lokayukta Iralu sworn in

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 16: Nino Iralu, a retired district and sessions judge, was sworn in as the new Lokayukta of Nagaland at a programme held at the conference hall of Nagaland civil secretariat in Kohima on Monday.

Chief secretary J Alam administered the oath of office to Iralu while home commissioner Anoop Khinchi initiated the official proceedings.

Senior officials, officers and staff of Lokayukta, well-wishers and family members were among those present on the occasion.

Iralu succeeded Banuo Z Jamir, former chief secretary of Nagaland, who completed her five-year term as Nagaland Lokayukta.

Iralu’s appointment was made by the Nagaland governor based on the recommendation of the Selection Committee constituted under sub-section (2)(i) of Section 3 of the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, a notification issued earlier by the personnel and administrative reforms department said.