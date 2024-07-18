New plant species discovered in Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 18: The Arunachal Pradesh government on the micro-blogging platform X announced that researchers from the Botanical Survey of India discovered a new plant species called ‘Phlogacanthus sudhansusekharii’ in the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The plant is classified under the Acanthaceae family in the Phlogacanthus genus, and it was named in recognition of Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Dash, a Scientist-F at the Botanical Survey of India, for his valuable work in plant and ecological studies in the Indian Himalayan Region.

India’s abundant natural heritage is highlighted by this discovery, emphasizing the importance of its conservation.

“This discovery underscores the remarkable biodiversity of our state”, Arunachal Pradesh Government added.