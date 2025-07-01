31.5 C
Meghalaya: Man Murders Ex-Girlfriend in Public Parking Lot Amid Ongoing Threats

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, JULY 1: In a horrific crime that has left the community in shock, a 25-year-old man is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend by slashing her throat in daylight at the Pyndengumiong parking area in Meghalaya’s Mairang on Monday night.

The victim is identified as 27-year-old Phyrnailin Kharsyntiew. Sources say she suffered serious neck injuries, with principal blood vessels said to be cut, leading to profuse bleeding. Despite local residents immediately rushing her to Mairang Civil Hospital, doctors certified her dead upon arrival.

Police named the suspect as Roberto Marngar, who had been said to have been in a strained relationship with Phyrnailin for more than a year. Investigations showed that she had just wanted to call it quits with the relationship because of constant harassment and threats. In fear of her life, Phyrnailin had told her father about the escalating drama, including threats from Roberto to ruin her reputation.

On that fateful day, Phyrnailin consented to the meeting with Roberto in the company of her father, Sarding Mairang, at the parking area. It was Sarding’s account that he was a few paces ahead of his daughter when the attack took place. “I thought she had stumbled, but when I turned back, I saw him cutting her throat,” he recalled in agony.

Witnesses attested that Roberto kicked Phyrnailin as she fell after assaulting her. Appalled onlookers were quick to act, holding the accused and turning him over to the authorities instantly.

As the investigation goes on, Phyrnailin’s father has made an impassioned appeal for justice, calling on authorities to take the severest possible action against the assailant.

