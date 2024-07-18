Assam Police seize Rs 4 crore heroin in Karbi Anglong; two arrested

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, July 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that based on intelligence reports, the Karbi Anglong Police successfully intercepted a vehicle and seized 548.93 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 4 crore.
Commending the Karbi Anglong Police for their successful operation in seizing a large quantity of drugs, Sarma wrote on X, “Based on intelligence inputs, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle and seized 548.93 grams of heroin.”
Two people have been apprehended in this connection.
As per reports, the heroin was hidden in secret compartments inside the vehicle.
