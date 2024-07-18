35 C
Assam Police seize Rs 4 crore heroin in Karbi Anglong; two arrested

GUWAHATI, July 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that based on intelligence reports, the Karbi Anglong Police successfully intercepted a vehicle and seized 548.93 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 4 crore.

Commending the Karbi Anglong Police for their successful operation in seizing a large quantity of drugs, Sarma wrote on X, “Based on intelligence inputs, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle and seized 548.93 grams of heroin.”

As per reports, the heroin was hidden in secret compartments inside the vehicle.

Consequently, two individuals have been apprehended in relation to this major drug seizure.

“The heroin valued at appx ₹4cr seized from hidden compartments of the vehicle. Two people have been apprehended in this connection”, the Chief Minister added.

