Assam Police seize Rs 4 crore heroin in Karbi Anglong; two arrested

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that based on intelligence reports, the Karbi Anglong Police successfully intercepted a vehicle and seized 548.93 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 4 crore.

Commending the Karbi Anglong Police for their successful operation in seizing a large quantity of drugs, Sarma wrote on X, “Based on intelligence inputs, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle and seized 548.93 grams of heroin.”

Based on intelligence inputs, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle and seized 548.93 grams of heroin, valued at appx ₹4cr from hidden compartments of the vehicle.



Two people have been apprehended in this connection.



Good job @assampolice #AssamAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/9Ea754yWKi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2024

As per reports, the heroin was hidden in secret compartments inside the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Consequently, two individuals have been apprehended in relation to this major drug seizure.

“The heroin valued at appx ₹4cr seized from hidden compartments of the vehicle. Two people have been apprehended in this connection”, the Chief Minister added.