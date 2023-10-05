25 C
Newly Appointed BJP Meghalaya President Vows To Strengthen Party

SHILLONG, Oct 4: With only two MLAs in a House of 60 in Meghalaya, newly appointed BJP state chief Rikman G Momin on Wednesday said his job is very challenging.

“My job is to strengthen the party and win more than two seats. It’s a very challenging job,” Rikman told reporters here on Wednesday.

“My job is also to look after the party. Our vote share has already gone up significantly and in the next election, we will win more seats,” he said.

The BJP has been backing its ally, National People’s Party, to lead the coalition government since 2018 in the state.

According to the leader from western Garo Hills region, the party is winning people’s hearts because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for poor people.

As a party president, Rikman said his job is also to ensure that central schemes reach the beneficiaries in the entire state.

Highlighting that there will be “zero tolerance’ against corruption, the BJP state chief said his party will continue to raise questions against any allegations of corruption against the MDA government which the BJP is part of.

Outgoing state party president Ernest Mawrie said it is the rule of the party to appoint new presidents after a period of three years.

He assured that he will continue to work for the party as a karyakarta.

“I will work with the new president along with the MLAs and party,” he said.

Mawrie informed that the party has also decided to strengthen its organization ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We want to win all 25 seats in the northeast. We want to win so that we can bring more development to the NE,” he added. (PTI)

