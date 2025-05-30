24.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 30, 2025
NFR completes girder launching on world’s tallest railway pier bridge in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 29: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a major engineering feat with the successful completion of girder launching on the iconic Bridge No 164, popularly known as the Noney Bridge, in Manipur.

The information was shared through an official statement from NFR.

The Noney Bridge, part of the 111-km-long Jiribam–Imphal railway project, is acclaimed as the world’s tallest railway pier bridge, with piers P3 and P4 each standing at an impressive height of 141 meters.

The final span of the bridge was recently erected, completing the launch of all eight spans and marking a significant milestone in the project.

Featuring a configuration of 1×71.5m + 5x106m + 1×71.5m + 1x30m steel spans, the bridge’s design is tailored to withstand the region’s complex terrain and climatic challenges.

It traverses hilly landscapes and deep valleys, underscoring the engineering innovation and meticulous planning behind its construction.

The NFR highlighted that the successful launching of the superstructure was made possible through cutting-edge construction techniques and the dedication of engineers and workers operating under demanding conditions.

The Jiribam–Imphal railway project is considered a key infrastructure initiative for enhancing connectivity in the Northeast.

The 55.36-km Jiribam–Khongsang section was commissioned in September 2022 and currently supports regular goods train services carrying essential commodities to Khongsang.

With the Khongsang–Noney (18.25 km) and Noney–Imphal (37.02 km) segments set for future commissioning, the railway line is expected to significantly boost economic growth and development in Manipur upon completion.

5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They're Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
