NFR: Discount on AC chair car and executive classes of all trains

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: NFR has introduced discounted fare schemes in trains with AC sitting accommodation.

It stated that the scheme shall be applicable in AC chair car and executive classes of all trains having AC sitting accommodation including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches except in special trains introduced as holiday/festival specials etc.

The element of discount shall be upto maximum 25% on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation charge, super fast surcharge, GST, etc., as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount shall be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy. The train having classes with occupancy less than 50% (either end to end or in some specified legs/sections depending upon the sections where discount is to be provided) during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration, it stated.

- Advertisement -

The discount can be given for the first-leg of journey and/or last leg of journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end to end journey, provided occupancy is less than 50% in that leg/section/end to end, as the case may be. The discount shall be implemented with immediate effect. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible for already booked passengers.

Such discount shall be initially implemented for a period as decided by the zones corresponding to the originating station of the train, subject to a maximum of six months for the journey dates from when it is implemented. Discounted fare may be given for the entire duration or part duration or month wise or seasonal or for week days/ weekends based on demand pattern of the aforementioned period.

Tickets on PTOs/Difference of fare on Rly passes/Concessional vouchers/MLA/ex-MLAs coupons/Warrants/MPs/Ex-MPs/Freedom fighters etc shall be booked on original class wise fare and not on discounted fare. Tatkal quota shall not be earmarked in such trains for the decided period in case the discount is provided on end to end basis. Further, if discount is provided for part journey of the train, then tatkal quota may not be provided for the part of the journey where discount is given. The discount shall for tickets booked upto preparation of 1st chart and during current booking. The discount may also be permitted onboard by TTE.

The provision of this scheme shall be applicable upto a period of 1 year, a pr stated, the NFR further stated.