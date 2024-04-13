NFR holds steady growth in freight unloading during March, 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 12: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is continuously registering a steady growth in freight unloading.

1306 freight carrying rakes have been unloaded by NFR during March this year, which is an increase of about 5.49 per cent in comparison to February in which NFR had unloaded 1238 freight carrying rakes. In fact, NFR has unloaded 14056 freight carrying rakes as a whole during the FY2023-24.

NFR has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During March a total of 746 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam, of which 367 were loaded with essential commodities. 106 rakes in Tripura, 24 rakes in Nagaland, nine rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, two rakes in Manipur and seven rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month.

Moreover, 230 freight rakes in West Bengal and 182 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during March within the jurisdiction of NFR.

Essential and other commodities are being transported regularly not only to meet the essential requirements of common people, but also to keep the local economic activity of the region moving andgrowing.

Advanced terminal handling facilities and introduction of more goods sheds have made the task of unloading more convenient for customers and other stakeholders to unload and clear inward rakes within a limited time frame. Continuous monitoring at all levels has also resulted in reduction of turnaround time and has increased unloading efficiency.