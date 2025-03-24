18 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 24, 2025
type here...

NFR unloads 1137 freight rakes in February

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 23: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) played a crucial role in freight transportation across the northeastern states. With an increasing focus on improving logistics and infrastructure, NFR has been enhancing its freight unloading operations to ensure efficient supply chain management and economic growth in the region. During the month of February 2025, 1137 rakes were unloaded across NFR, bringing the total count of unloaded rakes to 11,803 by the end of February 2025.

- Advertisement -

During the month of February 2025, a total of 589 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 268 were loaded with essential commodities. 113 rakes in Tripura, 19 rakes in Nagaland, 09 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 12 rakes in Manipur and 09 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 200 freight rakes in West Bengal and 186 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month of February, 2025 within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

Related Posts:

NFR has transported goods, including essential ones like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, tank, coal and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction. Continuous monitoring at all levels has led to a reduction in turnaround time and improved unloading efficiency. As a result, the movement of essential and other commodities has increased, contributing to overall growth in freight unloading.

Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves 9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious 7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?