NFR unloads 1137 freight rakes in February

GUWAHATI, March 23: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) played a crucial role in freight transportation across the northeastern states. With an increasing focus on improving logistics and infrastructure, NFR has been enhancing its freight unloading operations to ensure efficient supply chain management and economic growth in the region. During the month of February 2025, 1137 rakes were unloaded across NFR, bringing the total count of unloaded rakes to 11,803 by the end of February 2025.

During the month of February 2025, a total of 589 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 268 were loaded with essential commodities. 113 rakes in Tripura, 19 rakes in Nagaland, 09 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 12 rakes in Manipur and 09 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 200 freight rakes in West Bengal and 186 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month of February, 2025 within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

NFR has transported goods, including essential ones like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, tank, coal and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction. Continuous monitoring at all levels has led to a reduction in turnaround time and improved unloading efficiency. As a result, the movement of essential and other commodities has increased, contributing to overall growth in freight unloading.