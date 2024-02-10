NFR unloads 1,245 freight carrying rakes during January

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 9: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been continuously registering an increase in freight unloading to maintain supply of essentials and other commodities. 1,245 freight carrying rakes were unloaded in January this year.

During April, 2023 to January, 2024 of the current financial year, 11,512 freight carrying rakes were unloaded within the jurisdiction of the NFR.

The NFR transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, fertilizer, cement, coal, automobile, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During January, 2024, 714 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam, of which 405 were loaded with essential commodities. 91 rakes in Tripura, 19 rakes in Nagaland, 05 rakes in Manipur, 06 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 08 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 229 freight rakes in West Bengal and 173 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of the NFR.

Essential and other commodities are being transported regularly to not only meet the requirement of common people, but also to keep the local economic activity of all the regions going. Speedy execution of doubling works at important sections over NFR has led to increased inward and outward movement of freight traffic.