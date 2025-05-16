22.5 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 16, 2025
type here...

NFR registers consistent growth in freight unloading for April 2025

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 15: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has demonstrated sustained operational growth with consistent freight unloading figures, as reflected in the latest statistics for April 2025. According to an official statement issued by the NFR, the zone unloaded a total of 1,245 freight-carrying rakes during the month, continuing its positive trajectory in logistics and freight handling.

- Advertisement -

This development builds upon the railway zone’s performance in the previous fiscal year (2024–25), during which NFR successfully unloaded a total of 13,091 freight rakes across its jurisdiction.

Related Posts:

The consistent figures underscore the zone’s growing operational efficiency and its critical role in maintaining supply chains across the northeastern states and adjoining regions.

The official statement further detailed the distribution of unloading activity across states in April 2025. Assam, being a key state under NFR’s network, witnessed the unloading of 674 freight rakes, of which 315 rakes were loaded with essential commodities, underlining the priority accorded to basic goods and public necessities.

Other states also recorded notable figures: Tripura saw the unloading of 117 freight rakes, Nagaland 16, Mizoram 6, and Meghalaya 2.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur recorded the unloading of 8 rakes each.

Beyond the core northeastern states, the railway zone also facilitated the unloading of 231 freight rakes in West Bengal and 183 in Bihar during the same period, all within the operational jurisdiction of NFR.

The range of commodities transported during the month included essential and industrial goods such as FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizers, cement, coal, vegetables, automobiles, tankers, and other items.

These goods were unloaded at various goods sheds strategically located across the region, ensuring timely distribution and supply.

- Advertisement -

NFR’s freight services continue to play a crucial role in meeting the essential requirements of the population while simultaneously supporting the region’s economic ecosystem.

The statement also highlighted that regular transportation of goods not only helps maintain the availability of daily necessities but also contributes significantly to keeping local markets active and the economy moving.

The railway zone attributed this steady performance to continuous monitoring and process optimisation at various levels.

Notably, improvements in turnaround time and increased unloading efficiency have been observed, further enhancing the zone’s ability to handle growing freight volumes.

With its focus on efficiency, reliability, and regional connectivity, the Northeast Frontier Railway remains an important logistical lifeline for the northeastern states, reinforcing its commitment to public service and economic development through robust freight operations.

10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Massive Tiranga Yatra held in Namsai to honour Indian armed forces...

The Hills Times -
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking