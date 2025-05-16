NFR registers consistent growth in freight unloading for April 2025

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 15: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has demonstrated sustained operational growth with consistent freight unloading figures, as reflected in the latest statistics for April 2025. According to an official statement issued by the NFR, the zone unloaded a total of 1,245 freight-carrying rakes during the month, continuing its positive trajectory in logistics and freight handling.

This development builds upon the railway zone’s performance in the previous fiscal year (2024–25), during which NFR successfully unloaded a total of 13,091 freight rakes across its jurisdiction.

The consistent figures underscore the zone’s growing operational efficiency and its critical role in maintaining supply chains across the northeastern states and adjoining regions.

The official statement further detailed the distribution of unloading activity across states in April 2025. Assam, being a key state under NFR’s network, witnessed the unloading of 674 freight rakes, of which 315 rakes were loaded with essential commodities, underlining the priority accorded to basic goods and public necessities.

Other states also recorded notable figures: Tripura saw the unloading of 117 freight rakes, Nagaland 16, Mizoram 6, and Meghalaya 2.

Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur recorded the unloading of 8 rakes each.

Beyond the core northeastern states, the railway zone also facilitated the unloading of 231 freight rakes in West Bengal and 183 in Bihar during the same period, all within the operational jurisdiction of NFR.

The range of commodities transported during the month included essential and industrial goods such as FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizers, cement, coal, vegetables, automobiles, tankers, and other items.

These goods were unloaded at various goods sheds strategically located across the region, ensuring timely distribution and supply.

NFR’s freight services continue to play a crucial role in meeting the essential requirements of the population while simultaneously supporting the region’s economic ecosystem.

The statement also highlighted that regular transportation of goods not only helps maintain the availability of daily necessities but also contributes significantly to keeping local markets active and the economy moving.

The railway zone attributed this steady performance to continuous monitoring and process optimisation at various levels.

Notably, improvements in turnaround time and increased unloading efficiency have been observed, further enhancing the zone’s ability to handle growing freight volumes.

With its focus on efficiency, reliability, and regional connectivity, the Northeast Frontier Railway remains an important logistical lifeline for the northeastern states, reinforcing its commitment to public service and economic development through robust freight operations.