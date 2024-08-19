NFR introduces “Karmveer Puraskar” awards

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: In a historic initiative, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced the “Karmveer Puraskar” award for the first time in its zone, to recognize the extraordinary bravery and selfless service of both common people and railway employees. The inaugural award honour acts of valour, dedication, and exemplary service that have significantly contributed to the safety and well-being of passengers and the railway community. The “Karmveer Puraskar” awardees of this year were awarded by the General Manager of N.F. Railway, Shri Chetan Kumar Shrivastava with citation & cash award during the celebration of the Independence Day. The General Manager congratulated the awardees and emphasized the importance of recognizing such acts of bravery. He expressed his pride in the dedication and courage displayed by the railway staffs and the honoured civilian, stating that their actions reflect the core values of the Indian Railways.

Among the awardees, special recognition was given to Smt. Supriti Acharjee, a resident of Bilthai, North Tripura. On 7th August 2024, Smt. Acharjee despite not being a railway employee, showcased extraordinary vigilance and courage when she noticed a rail fracture between Dharmanagar and Panisagar stations. Despite the absence of immediate assistance, she acted swiftly by notifying the railway administration by dialling Helpline No. 139 and gathering locals to prevent any potential disaster. Her heroic actions stand as a testament to the power of selflessness and the impact of individual contributions in times of crisis. Her exemplary actions have earned her the title of “Karmveer,” along with a token cash reward.

Other recipients of the “KarmveerPuraskar” include Shri Lakshmi Rajak, Track Maintainer-I/NJP under KIR Division, who detected a rail fracture near New Jalpaiguri Yard and prevented a potential accident; Shri Ajay Kumar Maurya, Assistant TL & AC/TSK Division, who swiftly controlled an electrical short circuit on the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express; and Shri S.K. Shoriful, Pointsman-B/Thingou/LMG Division, who averted a disaster by safely halting a train during a track washout. Additionally, Shri Mukesh Kumar Rajak, Inspector RPF/Chaparmukh/LMG Division, removed unauthorized structures and intercepted narcotics, while Smt. Sarika Kumari, Lady Sub-Inspector/New Jalpaiguri/KIR Division, apprehended a notorious criminal by risking her life. Shri Kanak Basu, Sub-Inspector/RPF/Hasimara/APDJ Division, apprehended tout and put a check on touting activities including recovery of PRS tickets at Hasimara Station, and in anti-narcotics operations, Shri Amitabh Gogoi, Assistant Sub-Inspector/RPF/TSK Division, seized over 57 grams of brown sugar and apprehended two peddlers. Shri Jitu Das, Constable/RPF/RNY Division, rescued three human trafficking victims, and Shri Milan Kumar Minj, Track Maintainer-III/APDJ Division, averted an accident by addressing missing rail clips on a critical bridge.