NH 40 Shillong-Dawki Road to Close for Maintenance on July 17

HT Digital

July 17, Wednesday: Motorists traveling along the NH 40 Shillong-Dawki Road should take note of a scheduled road closure on July 17, 2024. The section of the highway near Rngain will be closed for maintenance work between 12 PM and 2 PM.

Authorities have announced the temporary closure to ensure essential maintenance can be carried out safely and efficiently. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the specified hours.

The maintenance work is part of ongoing efforts to improve road conditions and ensure the safety of travelers. Residents and regular users of the NH 40 Shillong-Dawki Road are urged to adhere to the schedule and cooperate with the maintenance crew.

For alternative routes and further updates, travelers can stay informed through local news channels and official announcements. The authorities apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation.