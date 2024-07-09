No initiative taken for commuters’ safety on NH-29: Nagaland PWD

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 8: The Nagaland PWD (National Highway) said no earnest tangible initiative has been observed to be taken by the NHIDCL on the ground for the safety of commuters on Dimapur-Kohima 4-lane of NH-29 with special regard to the Paglapahar stretch of the road despite the state government officially taking up the matter with the agency as many as 18 occasions.

The department issued the statement following the July 4 rockfall incident at Paglapahar stress of the NH in which a vehicle was severely damaged and four of its occupants were injured.

Saying that the safety of commuters and the interest of people are of paramount concern of the state, the statement pointed out that the NHIDCL is the agency responsible for maintaining quality parameters and safety standards of the Dimapur-Kohima 4-lane highway.

The department said the state government has been constantly impressing upon the implementing agency regarding the risks along the road and expeditiously put in place safety measures, especially on the stretches under Package-I considering the terrain.

Exactly a year ago on July 4, two persons were killed and three others injured on the same stretch when falling rocks smashed several vehicles.

The department said following the July 4, 2023, rockfall incident at Paglapahar, the state government had constituted a high level technical committee (HLTC) on July 5, 2023. The committee submitted its report and recommendations which were conveyed to the NHIDCl on July 19, 2023, for immediate action.

The NHIDCL was directed to carry out short-term measures as per the recommendations of the HLTC, and undertake comprehensive study of the terrain, and take up necessary measures, as recommended, to address and mitigate the risks in the future.

The department said the state government is making all possible efforts to make road travel safe for commuters. However, it was very distressing to witness the occurrence of another incident at Paglapahar stretch of NH-29 where a rockfall resulted in injury of passengers and major damage to a vehicle.

It added that the state government would take up the matter with the authorities concerned in all seriousness to effectively address the matter. The government also called for proactive and sincere response from the NHIDCL to achieve this collective goal for the safety of commuters.