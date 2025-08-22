Night curfew imposed along India-B’desh border in M’laya’s East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG, Aug 21: Authorities in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills on Thursday imposed night curfew within a one-km radius of the India-Bangladesh border in the district in the wake of a recent intrusion by armed men from across the boundary.

In a notification, District Magistrate R M Kurbah said that movement of people from 8 pm to 6 am within the notified zone is prohibited.

The curfew will remain in force for two months, it said.

Meghalaya and Bangladesh share a 444-km-long border. The East Khasi Hills district has around seven-eight km of unfenced area along the border, officials said.

The order also restricts crossing of the international boundary, unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of arms or any item that can be used as weapons.

On August 8, at least eight armed intruders crossed over near the Rongdangai village in Meghalaya’s Bagli sector, where they allegedly stabbed and injured a person, vandalised property and tried to kidnap a villager, the officials said.

Portions of the border in East Khasi Hills remain porous and vulnerable to infiltration, including from armed insurgent groups, they said. (PTI)