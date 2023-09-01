Nine students from Arunachal’s Puroik community receive Governor’s Excellence Award

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: Nine students from the Puroik tribe of

Arunachal Pradesh received the Governor’s Excellence Award

on Thursday in recognition of their academic achievements, a

communiqué issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.

The recipients of the award are Jacinta Yakali, Yari Bechang,

Laxman Bechangdao, Paji Yapa, Haye Danny, Ban Gram Yakli,

Ruth Yachu, Eliza Puroik and Daniel Bechang.

The students have exhibited exemplary dedication and

diligence in their academic pursuits, setting a high standard for

their peers and embodying the potential for positive change

within their community, the communiqué said.

The Raj Bhavan recognises their efforts and encourages them to

continue their pursuit of excellence in their chosen fields, it

said.

Puroiks are found in 53 villages in Subansiri, Upper Subansiri,

Papumpare, Kurung Kumey and East Kameng districts. Earlier,

they were treated as bonded labourers by other tribes.

The official census indicates there are around 9,000 Puroiks but

members of the community claim there are over 20,000

Puroiks.

The Puroik community has long been an integral part of the

societal fabric and this initiative by the Raj Bhavan underscores

its commitment to the holistic upliftment of all sections of

society, particularly the marginalised, the communiqué said.

The Governor’s Excellence Award serves as a testament to the

value that the administration places on education and

empowerment as crucial drivers of progress, it said.

- Advertisement -

By recognising and encouraging academic excellence among

the Puroik community’s meritorious students, the Raj Bhavan

reaffirms its commitment towards creating a more equitable

and promising future for all, the communiqué added. (PTI)