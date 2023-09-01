Nine students from Arunachal’s Puroik community receive Governor’s Excellence Award

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: Nine students from the Puroik tribe of
Arunachal Pradesh received the Governor’s Excellence Award
on Thursday in recognition of their academic achievements, a
communiqué issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.
The recipients of the award are Jacinta Yakali, Yari Bechang,
Laxman Bechangdao, Paji Yapa, Haye Danny, Ban Gram Yakli,
Ruth Yachu, Eliza Puroik and Daniel Bechang.
The students have exhibited exemplary dedication and
diligence in their academic pursuits, setting a high standard for
their peers and embodying the potential for positive change
within their community, the communiqué said.
The Raj Bhavan recognises their efforts and encourages them to
continue their pursuit of excellence in their chosen fields, it
said.
Puroiks are found in 53 villages in Subansiri, Upper Subansiri,
Papumpare, Kurung Kumey and East Kameng districts. Earlier,
they were treated as bonded labourers by other tribes.
The official census indicates there are around 9,000 Puroiks but
members of the community claim there are over 20,000
Puroiks.
The Puroik community has long been an integral part of the
societal fabric and this initiative by the Raj Bhavan underscores
its commitment to the holistic upliftment of all sections of
society, particularly the marginalised, the communiqué said.
The Governor’s Excellence Award serves as a testament to the
value that the administration places on education and
empowerment as crucial drivers of progress, it said.
By recognising and encouraging academic excellence among
the Puroik community’s meritorious students, the Raj Bhavan
reaffirms its commitment towards creating a more equitable
and promising future for all, the communiqué added. (PTI)