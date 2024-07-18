No restrictions on tourist vehicles from outside state: Meghalaya police

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 17: The Meghalaya police has dismissed false information circulating on social media regarding restrictions purportedly imposed on tourist vehicles registered outside the state, excluding Shillong, from visiting various tourist spots.

In a statement, the Meghalaya police categorically declared the claims as “completely baseless” and cautioned the public against falling prey to misinformation.

The official statement from the Meghalaya police read, “SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT! Fake information circulating about tourist vehicles registered outside Meghalaya being barred from visiting tourist spots (except Shillong) are COMPLETELY BASELESS!”

“Don’t fall for such misinformation! As of now there is no such restriction being enforced,” the Meghalaya police added.

Earlier this month, the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) had submitted a memorandum to the Meghalaya government, advocating for restrictions on commercial vehicles registered outside Meghalaya from transporting passengers to local tourist destinations.

“Outside vehicles are free to bring tourists to our state, but it is the right and duty of local tourist vehicles to usher them to different tourist spots,” AKMTTA stated.

It further stated: “The destination of outside state vehicles ends in Shillong and back to where they come from.”