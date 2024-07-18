31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

No restrictions on tourist vehicles from outside state: Meghalaya police

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 17: The Meghalaya police has dismissed false information circulating on social media regarding restrictions purportedly imposed on tourist vehicles registered outside the state, excluding Shillong, from visiting various tourist spots.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, the Meghalaya police categorically declared the claims as “completely baseless” and cautioned the public against falling prey to misinformation.

The official statement from the Meghalaya police read, “SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT! Fake information circulating about tourist vehicles registered outside Meghalaya being barred from visiting tourist spots (except Shillong) are COMPLETELY BASELESS!”

“Don’t fall for such misinformation! As of now there is no such restriction being enforced,” the Meghalaya police added.

Earlier this month, the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) had submitted a memorandum to the Meghalaya government, advocating for restrictions on commercial vehicles registered outside Meghalaya from transporting passengers to local tourist destinations.

- Advertisement -

“Outside vehicles are free to bring tourists to our state, but it is the right and duty of local tourist vehicles to usher them to different tourist spots,” AKMTTA stated.

It further stated: “The destination of outside state vehicles ends in Shillong and back to where they come from.”

Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes