No withdrawal of candidature in Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 30: None of the three candidates whose nominations papers were found valid to contest the April 10 Lok Sabha elections for the lone parliamentary seat in Nagaland withdrew their candidature on the last of withdrawal of papers on Saturday, according to the returning officer’s office for the seat in Kohima,

The nominations papers of the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Dr Chumben Murry, Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir  and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha were found valid after scrutiny on March 27.

The PDA comprises NDPP and BJP and supported by legislators of other parties in the state.

In the meanwhile, NDPP president Chingwang Konyak has constituted 16 region election committees across 16 districts of the state for the purpose of contesting the ensuing election. These committees have been tasked to coordinate with region NDPP offices and PDA party leaders during the entire period of the election period.

The committees will also oversee party campaigns and rallies and ensure that appropriate permissions and clearances are obtained through the region party offices for the same, Konyak said in a notification.

In the first phase of its election campaign, the PDA will cover Mokokchung and Wokha on April 5, Phek and Kohima on April 6, Peren and Dimapur on April 8 and Zhuheboto and Pseminyu districts on April 9.

