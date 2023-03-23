North Garo Hills Observes World Water Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 22: Under the theme “Accelerating Change”, World Water Day was observed at Bakra Multi Facility Hall in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills on Wednesday. The programme organised by PHE (DWSM, JJM) NGH aimed at highlighting the importance of water, particularly freshwater and solving the water crisis through awareness and taking effective measures.

Speaking as the chief guest during the programme, Tadingchi N Sangma, Assistant Commissioner, NGH enlightened the gathering on the pressing issue of water crisis all around the world and added that due to rapid urbanization and clearing of forests for human settlement the problem of water scarcity has become inevitable. “Since water and forests are inter-related there would be no water without forests and no forests without water”, she added.

She implored upon the gathering to understand the significance of preservation of water catchment areas and fresh water resources; rain water harvesting and conservation of forests.

Highlighting some of the government schemes designed for the welfare of the people at large and in particular of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, Sangma noted that for effective implementation of any scheme, people and the community need to have a ‘sense of ownership’. Government’s effort alone is not enough; peoples’ participation is needed for successful implementation of the schemes as this would enable them to be part of the programme, she further added.

During the programme, status of JJM in the district was also highlighted where Silgrak Sangma, DPM, DPMU, JJM informed that there were a total household of 40684 in the district and about 18012 households have been connected so far. Work is on to ensure full coverage of the scheme and hence Sangma sought cooperation from all stakeholders for successful implementation of JJM.

Earlier, A’we Pedallers, a team of cyclists, had a rally from Bakra MFC to Jolding Wari, a tourist spot to spread water awareness and its conservation. The rally was flagged off by Tadingchi Sangma, Assistant Commissioner in the presence of Dr N R Marak, Senior DM&HO besides other government officials.

As part of the programme, students’ winners of the essay, drawing and folk song competition were felicitated by the chief guest and a play on the objective of JJM was also enacted by Bakra Women’s Club.