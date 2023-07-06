NPF blames NHIDCL for rockslide incident

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 5: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) held the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) responsible for the July 4 evening rockslide incident near Chumoukedima on Kohima-Dimapur National Highway.

It expressed deep anguish over the rockslide tragedy that killed two persons and wounded three others.

The press bureau of the party, in a statement, on Wednesday said it was learned that the Nagaland Pollution Control Board had written and warned the NHIDCL a couple of times about the safety measures and the destructive environmental effects that caused rockslides and dumping of debris into the adjacent river. The NHIDCL is constructing the 4-lane national highway.

It said the Pollution Control Board, keeping in mind the safety of human lives, had even warned and written a formal letter to the NHIDCL in February 2021 highlighting the February 2, 2021, accidents in the same stretch of the area where four vehicles were damaged and the occupants were seriously injured due to rockslide.

“However, the NHIDCL has paid less heed and due to the negligence of the company for the safety of human lives, today some precious lives were lost tragically,” the statement said.

The NPF said this tragic incident maybe the beginning and that such incident may occur if the authority concerned does not immediately find a remedy not only to protect human lives but also our environment.

The party appreciated the initiative taken by chief minister Neiphiu Rio for ordering immediate proper and sincere investigation by state government authorities into the incident and penalizing all erring companies, officials and contractors. It also lauded the CM for extending ex-gratia to the victims.

Expressing deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the NPF prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

A devastating rock-fall incident occurred on Monday at approximately 5 pm along the National Highway between Dimapur and Kohima, resulting in significant damage, the loss of two lives, and severe injuries to three individuals.

This particular stretch of road, commonly known as “Pakala Pahar,” has been notorious for its frequent landslides and rock-fall.

The incident has prompted the state government to intensify its efforts and engage with the government of India and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to take immediate action in implementing safety measures at these perilous locations along the highway.