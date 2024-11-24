17 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
NPP asks members not to attend meetings called by Manipur govt

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Nov 23: The Manipur unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) instructed its members not to attend any meetings called by the Biren Singh government.

An advisory signed by NPP state president N Kayisii on Thursday emphasised that the party’s national president had officially withdrawn support from the Singh government on November 17.
“Consequently, all NPP members are required to comply with this decision,” Kayisii said.

The advisory also states that members must seek permission from either the state or national president before making any official statements or engaging with the media on the matter.
The directive comes in the wake of three NPP MLAs attending an NDA meeting convened by Singh at the CM secretariat on November 18. (PTI)

