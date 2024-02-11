22 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...

NSCM-IM steering committee gets new convenor

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, Feb 10: Maj (Retd) Hutovi Chishi, Member of Collective Leadership, is the new convenor of Steering Committee NSCN-IM. It can be mentioned that Steering Committee is the highest decision making body of the NSCN-IM.

The notification was issued to the media by the NSCN-IM today.

- Advertisement -

The notification also said Ashiho Asoumai, Member of Collective Leadership, is now the new as Kilo Kilonser (Home minister) of the NSCN-IM.

It further said that KK.Angami, Member of Collective Leadership, is the new Chaplee Kilonser (Finance minister) of the NSCN-IM. Aotoshi Lemtur is the new Kilonser incharge of Mines and Minerals, while Col (Retd.) Nganingkhui Longleng, who was an executive member of Steering Committee, is the new Chief Justice of NC (National Court).

“Henceforth, all matters related to finance shall be handled by the new Chaplee Kilonser Mr. KK.Angami”, it added. (NNN)

10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene 5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East