NSCM-IM steering committee gets new convenor

DIMAPUR, Feb 10: Maj (Retd) Hutovi Chishi, Member of Collective Leadership, is the new convenor of Steering Committee NSCN-IM. It can be mentioned that Steering Committee is the highest decision making body of the NSCN-IM.

The notification was issued to the media by the NSCN-IM today.

The notification also said Ashiho Asoumai, Member of Collective Leadership, is now the new as Kilo Kilonser (Home minister) of the NSCN-IM.

It further said that KK.Angami, Member of Collective Leadership, is the new Chaplee Kilonser (Finance minister) of the NSCN-IM. Aotoshi Lemtur is the new Kilonser incharge of Mines and Minerals, while Col (Retd.) Nganingkhui Longleng, who was an executive member of Steering Committee, is the new Chief Justice of NC (National Court).

“Henceforth, all matters related to finance shall be handled by the new Chaplee Kilonser Mr. KK.Angami”, it added. (NNN)