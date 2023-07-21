NSCN-IM holds consultative meeting to address Naga political issue

- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, July 20 (NNN): The Eastern Naga National Workers Union (ENNWU) of NSCN-IM organized a “Consultative Meeting of Parliamentarians” (Kilonsers, Deputy Kilonsers, and Tatars) under the theme “Unity in Diversity” on July 19, 2023, at Hotel Saramati, Dimapur, in response to the exigency of the situation concerning the Naga political issue.

During the meeting, NSCN-IM leaders emphasized the importance of staying the course and working with more vigor and courage to meet the political aspirations for which NSCN was founded, particularly for members falling under the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO).

A resolution was adopted during the meeting, highlighting the commitment to stand upright and united in support of the historic Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, as the way forward for an honorable Naga political solution.

The keynote address was delivered by Maj. Retd. Kewe Mero, Kilo Kilonser, GPRN, and short speeches were given by Capt. Retd. Samson Jajo, Kilonser, Ministry of Information and Publicity (MIP).

Rev A Puni and Angnaikham Makunga, members of the Collective Leadership, NSCN, delivered speeches during the meeting. Zhehoto Awomi, Chaplee Kilonser, GPRN, delivered the vote of thanks. The Consultative Meeting aimed to strengthen unity and foster progress toward resolving the Naga political issue.