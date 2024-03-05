NSCN-IM refutes news report

DIMAPUR, March 4: NSCN-IM has said today that “one media person Dil Bar Irshad had recklessly” written a news story on March 1, 2024, regarding an incident that had happened more than a decade ago.

The news was published under the heading ’Tense stand-off in Dimapur: NSCN-IM cadres and Assam Rifles faceoff near Patkai College’.

Clarifying about the news, a statement of NSCN-IM said today, “No wonder this incident had happened more than one decade ago and for no reason this non-existing stand-off was made to go viral”.

The NSCN-IM statement then said that it is “highly unethical” for media persons to sensationalize news report that doesn’t exist at all. “NSCN holds no responsibility for such baseless news-viral,” it added. (NNN)