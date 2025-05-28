NSCN-IM urges for maturity in Shirui Hill May 20 incident

DIMAPUR, May 27: With regard to the May 20 incident at Shirui hill involving the Arambai Tenggol, the NSCN-IM urged the former group to be responsible and mature. “Expressing our goodwill gesture notwithstanding the unpleasant situation, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) in acknowledgement of the trying time for all communities in Manipur conveys this message to Arambai Tenggol, in order to find a perfectly sensible way out of what could be the outcome of the unpleasant episode because of your provocative statement on the ownership of Shirui Lily”, the NSCN-IM said today. “Let us go for maturity and handle the issue more objectively. Let us also be responsible enough not to create anything that dampened the social environment and be mindful of the potential dangers or conflicts for having taken the wrong steps at the right place”, the NSCN-IM also stated.



The NSCN-IM then said the “awful air” of ethnic conflict that “you are deeply involved in” has not totally disappeared yet. Significantly, there arises the responsibility not to provoke another ethnic tension by making reckless and impulsive statements, the NSCN-IM added.



The NSCN-IM then said, “As we have witnessed, anything done or uttered without any historical context is not acceptable to the Tangkhuls”. This only opens the space for trouble makers using the social media platforms to fish in troubled water, it further said. “Let us learn to stand strong with the spirit of peaceful co-existence, social responsibility and integrity by going for better conduct in future”, the NSCN-IM further added.



The NSCN-IM also stated that, ironically, the Arambai Tenggol has not responded to the ‘unqualified apology’ demanded by the Wung- Tangkhul Region of GPRN. This is against the spirit of socio-political courtesy and the low ethical standard that can be stamped against “your name”, it added. (NNN)

