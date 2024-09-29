NSF communicates strong resentment against AFSPA

DIMAPUR, Sept 28: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has expressed “strong resentment and vehement opposition” to the recent extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in eight districts of Nagaland, as notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the notification issued by the MHA, AFSPA has been extended for another six months in Dimapur, Niuland, Chümoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts, as well as certain areas within the jurisdiction of 21 police stations across five other districts.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the apex Naga student body said it “strongly condemns this unilateral decision by the Government of India, which continues to disregard the long-standing demands of the Naga people to revoke this draconian law. AFSPA, with its broad and sweeping powers, has been used as a tool of oppression against our people for decades. It undermines basic human rights, perpetuates fear, and emboldens security forces to act with impunity in our homeland.”

Despite the relative peace and significant progress in the Naga political dialogue, the extension of AFSPA “sends a clear message that the Indian government is unwilling to recognize the aspirations and rights of the Naga people,” the NSF said.

The Naga student body added that the “arbitrary imposition of AFSPA continues to demean our struggle for self-determination and disrupt the trust-building process with the government of India.”

The NS then said it “firmly rejects” the notion that Nagaland remains a “disturbed area” warranting the presence of such an oppressive law. It further said the student body is “deeply” concerned that this extension, yet again, was made without any meaningful consultation with Naga civil society or representatives.

“It raises grave concerns about the sincerity of the Government of India in pursuing genuine peace and reconciliation with the Naga people,” the NSF also added.

The Naga student body then reiterated its call for the immediate repeal of AFSPA from the “Naga homeland.” The NSF stated that the continued enforcement of this “draconian law only exacerbates the alienation of our people from the Indian state and undermines the prospects for a peaceful and lasting solution to the Naga political issue.”

The NSF then asserted that it would not remain silent in the face of injustice. It further said the student body will intensify its efforts and pursue democratic means of protest, ensuring that the voices of the Naga people are heard loud and clear.

The NSF then called upon all Naga people, civil society organizations, and well-wishers to stand united against “this unjust law” and work collectively toward its repeal.

The NSF also appealed to international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and other concerned bodies to take cognizance of this prolonged imposition of AFSPA in the “Naga homeland,” which has long been a source of untold suffering and human rights violations.

The Naga student body then demanded that the Government of India act with responsibility and accountability in resolving the Naga issue, starting with the immediate withdrawal of AFSPA from the “Naga homeland.” (NNN)