NWUC condemns killing of M Lucy Maring in Manipur

IMPHAL, July 18 (NNN): The Naga Women Union, Chandel (NWUC), has expressed strong condemnation over the “brutal killing” of M. Lucy Maring (57), daughter of Late M Thoukal Maring from Narum village, Tengoupal district.

According to the union, Lucy was residing at National Game Village, Zone-III in Langol and leaves behind a daughter who is currently studying in class-X. The unfortunate incident occurred on the evening of July 15 in Sawombung, Imphal East district.

“The Maring community, a Naga tribe well-known to the citizens of Manipur, is not involved in the current conflict in Manipur,” emphasized the NWUC.

The union further described the act as barbaric and condemned it as a cowardly act against an innocent woman. They called on the concerned authorities or groups to ensure that justice is served for the innocent soul.

The NWUC stressed that this heinous crime deserves the attention of every right-thinking citizen in the country and urged for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.