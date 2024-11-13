26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
type here...

Off-campus write shop on development strategy held in Kohima

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 12: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR)-North Eastern Regional Centre (NERC) conducted an off-campus write shop on development strategy for the northeastern states, its priority areas, concerns, and the way forward at the State institute of Rural Development in Kohima on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Representatives from 15 departments of the region participated in the workshop.

Related Posts:

In his inaugural address, director, NIRDPR-NERC, Dr R Murugesan said the write shop will cover the broader indices of development core sectors of the rural economy,  connectivity,  infrastructure and services,  health and nutrition,  skill development and employment,  rural industries,  banking and  tourism sector.

Briefing on the course on development strategy, Dr MK Shrivastava, assistant professor, NIRDPR-NERC, said the prime objective of the write shop is to formulate a calibrated strategy for the development of the state with a focus on rural areas.

This will help in identifying the competitive advantages of sectors and products, determining the gaps and setting priorities, paving the way for action plans assessing risk factors and bringing together different institutions to take initiatives to enhance rural connectivity for raising the standard of the people.

- Advertisement -

He noted that despite northeastern states being endowed with natural resources and a vibrant cultural identity, the region struggles with issues like weak infrastructure, limited access to markets, and social inequalities. The conflict like the one in Manipur adds to the difficulty, he added.

Shrivastava said development is a process that creates growth, progress and positive change in economic, environmental, social and demographic component without damaging the resources of the environment.

He asserted that sustainability development is important for development because it can help reduce poverty, improve resource efficiency, and make communities more resilient.

In order to uplift the economy, Shrivastava said, focused efforts are required, taking into account both strengths and weaknesses to develop a sustainable development strategy that will enable the state to utilise its rich natural resources and other resources in a sustainable way.

- Advertisement -

“This will involve refocusing on sectors that offer competitive advantages in order to minimise the resources deficit, cover up development deficit and accelerate the pace of development,” he stressed.

10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh