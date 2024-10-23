24 C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
One held with narcotics worth over Rs 40 lakh in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 22: In a major narcotics bust, Tripura Police seized 16,000 Yaba tablets and six kilograms of ganja during a raid at Amtali under West Tripura District.

The operation, which took place at around 3 am, was led by Amtali sub-divisional police officer, Sankar Chandra Das, according to senior police officials.

The seized contraband has an estimated market value ranging between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 45 lakh. Debojit Bhowmik, the owner of the house located at Amtali Naya Para, was arrested during the operation.

Superintendent of police, West Tripura, Kiran Kumar, shared that the raid was conducted based on secret information. “A team, led by SDPO Amtali, raided the premises and seized 16,000 Yaba tablets along with six kilograms of ganja. The accused has been taken into custody, and we will seek police remand when presenting him in court,” Kumar stated.

