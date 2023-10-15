31 C
One KYKL cadre held by security forces

HT Digital,

Imphal, Oct 16: In continued efforts against rebel groups and storage of illegal firearms, security forces on October 14 arrested one active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Imphal West district.

As per sources, the arrested person is suspected to have been involved in several cases of extortion from the general public.

For the unversed, the KYKL is a Meitei separatist group in the state of Manipur.

During his arrest, one 9mm pistol with one magazine loaded with 7 live rounds, one mobile phone and cash of Rs 60,000 was recovered from his possession.

Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested person.

