ONOE to be the biggest electoral reform in India: CM Khandu

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 9: Chief minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that the “One Nation One Election” rather known as “ONOE” would be the biggest reform in the electoral system in India.

He further asserted that the state of Arunachal Pradesh is already benefiting from the idea of “One Nation One Election”.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Khandu said, “Today we have attended a very good seminar on the One nation one election”.

Leaders across various political parties and almost all the MLA of various political parties attended the important seminar here on Saturday at the DK Auditorium hall of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly.

“One nation one election means having simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies in the country in phase manner. This means elections for the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies will be done simultaneously and the voting will take place concurrently,” he said.

“It proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. This would allow voters to cast their ballots for both tiers of government on the same day in their constituencies, though voting could still occur in phases across the country. It will address logistical challenges, reduce costs, and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections,” he further said.

The High-Level Committee Report on Simultaneous Elections in India, released in 2024, provided a comprehensive roadmap for implementing this vision.

Its recommendations were accepted by the Union Cabinet on September 18, 2024, marking a significant step towards electoral reform.

“Proponents argue that such a system could enhance administrative efficiency, reduce election-related expenditures, and promote policy continuity will emerge as a key reform requiring thoughtful deliberation and consensus,” said Khandu.

The concept of simultaneous elections is not a new idea in India.

Elections for the Lok Sabha and all State Legislative Assemblies were conducted simultaneously from 1951 to 1967.

The first general elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies were held together in 1951-52, a practice that continued for three subsequent general elections in 1957, 1962, and 1967.

“It’s not a big issue for our state Arunachal Pradesh wherein the simultaneous poll is being held since 2014, 2019 and 2024. The High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind would be a transformative shift in India’s electoral process and address long-standing challenges associated with frequent elections, such as governance disruptions and resource wastage. The said proposed approach to implementing simultaneous elections, along with constitutional amendments, could pave the way for a more efficient and stable electoral environment in India. With widespread public and political support, the concept of simultaneous elections stands poised to streamline India’s democratic processes and bolster the efficiency of governance,” he added.

“I believe that the performance level of our country will increase manifold and this would be one of the biggest reforms in the electoral process. This is not an initiative of the BJP only but many political parties are associated in the matter. So we know about the One nation one election as we have already experienced since 2014 till date, I am optimistic that this initiative would be appreciated by

every state of the country,” CM Khandu further added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, One Nation One Election Co Convenor and former MLA Nyamar Karbak, BJP general secretary Nalong Mize, state BJP President and former MLA Kaling Moyung also shared their views and experiences on one nation one election.

BJP national secretary & ONOE National Coordinator Anil K Anthony, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Social Science Associate Professor Dr Kashalendra Pratap Singh who were resource persons on the occasion briefed on One Nation One Election in detail.

Nearly all the speakers spoke about the benefit of one nation one election, that it will lessen the financial burden of frequent elections.

Resources that could be allocated towards developmental projects are instead drained and wastage towards election logistics and security will help the government in Promoting Long-Term Policy Focus. This could mitigate electoral corruption and encourage a more stable political environment conducive to economic growth and investor confidence.

The ONOE initiative presents an opportunity to enhance governance efficiency, promote long-term policy focus, and strengthen cooperative federalism.

By streamlining election processes and empowering local governance, India can embark on a journey towards more effective democratic practices.