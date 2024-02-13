13 C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Over 60,000 students to appear for board exams in Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
KOHIMA, Feb 12: Over 60,000 students are appearing for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centres across the northeastern state on Monday, officials said.

The examination will continue till March 6.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and his deputy, Y Patton took to X to wish the students luck for the tests.

“I urge you all to study hard, stay focused, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success,” Rio said.

Patton added: “May each of you approach the exams with confidence, calm and clarity of mind. Remember, success is not just about marks, but the journey of growth and learning you embark on. May you all excel and emerge victorious in every challenge ahead. Good luck.”

Various tribal students’ organisations, including the Naga Students’ Federation and Eastern Nagaland Students’ Federation, have also wished them the best for the board exams. (PTI)

