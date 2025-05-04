29.5 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Papum Pare DC inaugurates ‘I Love Yupia’ installation under Town Beautification Project

Urges citizens to take collective responsibility in maintaining the cleanliness

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, May 3: In a vibrant step towards urban beautification, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen inaugurated the ‘I Love Yupia’ installation on Friday, marking a key milestone under the town’s ongoing beautification efforts.

The project is part of the initiative funded through the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration – 2024, which was conferred on the Papum Pare district administration in recognition of its Innovation Lab Project, a forward-thinking initiative conceptualised under the leadership of former DC Sachin Rana.

Expressing appreciation for the contributions of his predecessors, DC Bomjen acknowledged their visionary work and highlighted the installation’s symbolic and aesthetic value.

“This installation, located near the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, is expected to become a popular selfie spot and a landmark attraction, especially with the upcoming South Asian Football tournaments,” the DC said.

He also urged citizens to take collective responsibility in maintaining the cleanliness and upkeep of public spaces in Yupia, underscoring the role of community participation in sustaining the town’s beautification efforts.

The event was attended by heads of departments, local officials, and members of the public, who praised the initiative as a meaningful effort to enhance the visual appeal of the township and foster a sense of civic pride. (Agencies)

04 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
