Time to pull up my socks as an actor: Vikrant Massey on audiences’ growing appetite for entertainment

Mumbai, May 3: Actor Vikrant Massey says it is important for performers to stay on their toes and adapt to the rapidly changing demands of viewers in the ever-evolving world of entertainment.

Massey said he feels fortunate to have worked across all platforms, from television, films, to OTT. Over years, they have all evolved but the desire for entertainment remains constant, he added. “A lot has changed now. The way we tell stories today and the way they are also consumed by the audiences. I started 21 years ago on Doordarshan, and today, the consumption patterns have changed. The way we tell stories has changed, and it is a process which will keep evolving as we move forward,” the actor said.

- Advertisement -

“Today, most of us, are consuming entertainment on our mobile phones. One thing that has remained constant is our appetite for entertainment,” he added. The 38-year-old actor was speaking at a session, titled ‘The Changing Face of Indian Cinema’, on day two of the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here. The “12th Fail” actor also noted that Hollywood films have made a strong impact on Indian audiences. He said that even people from humble backgrounds are well acquainted with blockbuster movies such as “The Avengers”. “I know it for a fact that most of my staff have seen ‘Avengers’ and most of the Hollywood films dubbed in their local language, and they can sort of enjoy their form of entertainment. “So, what that does for an actor like me now is to sit back and understand that I need to pull my socks up as an actor because today a guy from Sitamarhi, Bihar, or Kathmandu, Nepal, is watching global cinema inside a small room on his phone with his headphones plugged on,” the actor added. (PTI)