Pasighat Press Club in East Siang inaugurated

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 23: Arunachal minister of printing Nyato Dukam on Tuesday inaugurated the Pasighat Press Club (PPC) in East Siang recently.

Dukam inaugurated the Pasighat Press club (PPC) in a rented premises near Gandhi chowk in presence of several eminent personalities of state and several senor journalist and leaders of media organisation of state.

Former Union minister of state and Pasighat (West) MLA NInong Ering attended the function as guest of honour. Pasighat (East) MLA Tapi Darang, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Taye Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, Arunachal Press Club (APC) president Dodum Yangfo, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working journalist (APUWJ) General secretary Sonam Tabri Dada, several journalist including Taya Bagang, Manoj Singh, Sandip Thakur, Tagu Ningee, PPC President Maksam Tayeng, General Secretary Mingkeng Osik, IPR Secretary Toram Melong were present on the occasion.

Dukam congratulated the media fraternity and emphasised the platform and institution for its best use. He hoped that the space foster fearless journalism and strengthened the democratic discourse.

Itanagar Capital Complex DC transfer demanded

The Hills Times -
