Two PPA MLAs to support Pema Khandu government

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, June 18: Two MLAs of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Tuesday extended their support to the Pema Khandu government.

First-time MLAs Nabam Vivek and Oken Tayeng both from the PPA on Tuesday submitted their letter of support to the chief minister at his office here, reposing faith in the BJP government in the northeastern state.

“I am deeply grateful to Hon’ble MLAs from People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), Shri Nabam Vivek Ji and Shri Oken Tayeng Ji for their unconditional support to @BJP4India government in Arunachal, as they handed over their letter of support,” Khandu posted on X.

Together, we will work towards achieving greater development and prosperity for Arunachal Pradesh, the chief minister said.

“Welcome aboard, Shri Nabam Vivek Ji and Shri Oken Tayeng Ji! Let’s build a brighter future for our state together. #UnitedForProgress #ArunachalPradesh #TogetherWeCan #TeamWork,” Khandu said in another social media post.

Vivek emerged victorious from the Doimukh assembly seat while Oken Tayeng won from the Mebo seat.

On Monday three independent MLAs – Laisam Simai, Wanglam Sawin and Tenzin Nima Glow had conveyed their decision to support the Pema Khandu government.

The BJP had won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly.

While National People’s Party (NPP) won five seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) three seats, People’s Party of Arunachal two seats, Congress one and three independents.

The NPP and NCP are constituent partners of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). (PTI)

