Patanjali expands Oil Palm cultivation in Tripura

Plans to utilize 10,000 Hectares in 2 years

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 4: Patanjali Foods has unveiled an ambitious plan to cultivate approximately 10,000 hectares of oil palm in Tripura over the next two years.

Speaking to reporters, Ashok Kumar Singh, North East Region Head of Patanjali Foods, emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding oil palm cultivation in the state.

“To facilitate this initiative, we have acquired 30 hectares of land in Tripura, which will function as a comprehensive hub. This site will house a processing mill, an oil palm nursery, a demonstration plantation, and a dedicated training center for farmers. Practical training sessions will be conducted to equip farmers with essential skills. The groundwork is set to begin within the next three months. The climatic conditions in Tripura are highly favorable for oil palm cultivation, and we are determined to achieve our target of 10,000 hectares within two years. Patanjali is actively working towards this goal, not just in Tripura but across the entire Northeast,” Singh stated.

Additionally, he highlighted the successful completion of a workshop on oil palm plantation in Tripura. Several oil palm farmers from different districts under Patanjali’s jurisdiction actively participated in the event, engaging in insightful discussions on plantation development.

The workshop was attended by key government officials, including Apurba Roy, IAS, Secretary of Agriculture; Dr. Phani Bhusan Jamatia, Director of Agriculture; and Dipak Das, Director of Horticulture. Senior representatives from Patanjali Foods, including Subhash Bhattacharjee (NE Advisor) and Ayan Sarkar (Tripura State Head), were also present at the event.

