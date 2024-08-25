27 C
Pay heed to guidance of visionary leaders: Nagaland Governor

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 24: Nagaland governor La Ganesan said the state is lagging behind others as “we are not paying heed to the guidance of pioneers and visionary leaders like Dr. Imkongliba Ao”.

Paying homage to Ao on his 6th martyrdom day observation at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Saturday, Ganesan said he was a visionary leader who, about 60 years ago, foresaw a peaceful and prosperous Nagaland.

“Had his opponents and critics heeded his vision then, we would be in a far better situation today,” Ganesan noted.

He also emphasised that the Nagas are just as talented and forward-thinking as any other communities in India, adding Nagaland should be as developed as any other state in the country.

He urged the gathering to live as model citizens of the country so that the legacy of great personalities like Ao would live on.

