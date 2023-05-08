PDF merges with ruling NPP in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 7 (PTI): The People’s Democratic Front (PDF), along with its two MLAs, has merged with the ruling National People’s Party in Meghalaya, increasing its tally to 28 in the 60-member assembly.

The merger came a few days ahead of the May 10 Sohiong assembly bypoll.

All rank and file of the PDF, led by party president Gavin Mylliem and working president Banteidor Lyngdoh, joined the ruling NPP on Saturday evening.

“The PDF has merged with the NPP based on agreements assured by Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad K Sangma in finding ways to resolve the interstate border issue with Assam and the inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule,” Lyngdoh told PTI.

“Other issues include the formulation of an agricultural policy, implementation of an employment generation policy, transparent and effective recruitment policy, review of the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules 2016, improvement in power availability by 2028 and air connectivity, and solving the drug menace in the state,” he said.

Welcoming PDF leaders and supporters into the NPP, Sangma said, “The merger will make NPP stronger. I am excited to work with you all.”

The NPP chief assured the PDF workers and leaders that they will work together to achieve the points mentioned in the merger document.

“We are on the same page. I assure you that we will work together to achieve all the points mentioned in the document,” he said.

The CM announced that the process of reorganising the party at all levels is underway following the merger.

“We will be immediately restructuring the block committees of both Sohra and Mawkynrew constituencies,” he said.